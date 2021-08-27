OFFICIAL: Man Utd reach agreement with Juventus to secure Ronaldo return

Premier League club, Manchester United have on Friday announced reaching agreement with Juventus to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils say the Portuguese star, who now leaves Juventus after three years since joining from Real Madrid, will finally join the club after agreement of personal terms.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” said a club statement.

“Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five Uefa Champions League titles, four Fifa Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Ronaldo and Juventus had parted ways earlier on Friday after manager Allegri confirmed that the 36-year-old forward has said he was not going to continue.

