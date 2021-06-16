Ogoni youths threaten to block east-west highway after 14-day ultimatum

Angered by the terrible state of the Alato Bridge on the Eleme axis of the East-West Road, Ogoni youths on Tuesday, gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to fix the bridge, threatening to block the bridge if their demand is not met.

Noting that the bridge was the only route to the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, Port Harcourt Refinery, and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), among others, the youths warned of a total collapse of activities in the oil and gas free zone if the government failed to commence work on the bridge at the expiration of the ultimatum.

“The bridge, which is now over 60 and the only route to the oil and gas free zone, hosts over 300 oil and gas companies. It also connects the neighboring states of Akwa Ibom and Cross River,” they said.

The President of Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), Legborsi Yamabana, decried the neglect of the bridge, saying it had become a death trap despite its economic importance to the country.

He said the Ogoni people, especially those from Eleme Council, had continued to suffer despite the huge resources in the area.

Representative of Khana/Gokhana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Dekor, said the essence of the protest was to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the dilapidated bridge.

