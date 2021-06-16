Lagos Assembly probes delay in appointment of LASU VC

The Lagos House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to investigate obstacles to the selection of a new Vice Chancellor for Lagos State University (LASU).

The House passed the resolution in a voice vote following a matter of urgent importance moved by the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu 2 constituency.

The House subsequently ordered the House Committee on Tertiary Education to investigate the delay in the appointment of LASU VC and report back to the House in one week.

Agunbiade noted that the institution was currently having an acting vice chancellor because a new VC was yet to be selected.

The majority leader noted that a committee was raised towards the end of the tenure of the last Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

“Presently, LASU does not have a VC or Governing Board. This has made the institution to drop from number two in the country to number five. Something must be done urgently about the selection of a new VC for the university.

Read also: Protesting ASUU, other unions lock-out LASU VC, students from entering institution

“The House Committee on Education should be asked to commence investigation into the issues in LASU and come up with recommendations.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should also see into the issues surrounding the selection of a new VC for the institution,” he said.

Commenting, Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1), noted that over 50 per cent of the lawmakers in the assembly were graduates of LASU.

Elliot said that the institution had grown in leaps and bounds, and accolades kept growing for it before the latest problem occured.

He then called for a seamless transition from one government to another in LASU.

Speaking on the matter, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the process of handing over from one administration to another had always been a problem in the institution.

“We eulogised LASU over its feats recently only for the issue of succession to draw the institution back.

“They have regulations on how a VC should be selected. I believe that there is more to what is happening in the institution despite what we are seeing,” he said.

The speaker, however, directed the House Committee on Education (Tertiary) to investigate the matter and report back to the House in a week.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions