Lagos Govt institutes special panel to resolve selection process of new LASU VC | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a special visitation panel to the Lagos State University in order to resolve the impasse in the selection of the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The panel had issued a public memo on Tuesday, March 30, signed by the Secretary to Visitation Panel, Funmilayo Olajide, titled, ‘Office Of The Special Adviser On Education: Special Visitation Panel To The Lagos State University On The Appointment Of A Vice-Chancellor’.

According to the memo, relevant stakeholders and members of the public are to submit their memoranda as it reviews the immediate and remote causes of the deadlock experienced in the VC selection process.

Amongst other things, the Visitation Panel has the mandate of the governor:

“To look at the remote and immediate causes for the impasse into the selection process and procedure for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor for the university;

“To review, in the public interest, the relevance or otherwise of the deluge of petitions against 1st and 2nd processes for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor to the university;

“Examine if the extant laws of the university and other relevant guidelines were followed in the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor;

“Review and advise on all other relevant matters in respect of the process adopted so far for the appointment of the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor for LASU; and

“Make other recommendations for the smooth running of the university.”

