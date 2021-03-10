LASU ranks second in 2021 emerging economies’ ranking | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has been ranked second in the 2021 Emerging Economies University ranking.

The Coordinator of LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria garnered that LASU was ranked among the best three Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking in 2020.

According to the statement, LASU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, received the news of the university’s new ranking on Tuesday.

Oke congratulated the staff and members of the university community on the feat.

The statement read: “The new status of the university is heart-warming and a further attestation to her quality teaching, research exploits, and robust service delivery.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor applauds the invaluable and immeasurable contributions of all stakeholders including; the Lagos State Government, members of staff, and our world-class students towards the newest ranking of the institution.

“Without the unwavering support and commitment of all stakeholders to the LASU project, the feat would have been unattainable.”

