Pantami, Danbatta advocates speedy growth of ICT in West Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Pantami, Danbatta advocates speedy growth of ICT in West Africa
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Wednesday urged Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts across West Africa to be ambitious towards its growth in the area.
He stated this at the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) currently holding in Abuja.
The meeting was also attended by the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta.
In his opening remarks, Pantami described WATRA as a strong union of 16 countries.
He said there was a tremendous advancement in the development of the telecommunications sector in West Africa with its liberalisation through the establishment of modern legal and regulatory structures for telecommunications delivery in the region.
The minister stressed that Nigeria was the largest mobile telecommunications market in Africa largely based on rapid development following the successful auction of Digital Mobile Licences (DML) in 2001.
He said as of July 2020 the market served over 199 million mobile lines with over 150 million of those lines connected to Internet services by January.
Pantami noted that in recognition of the tremendous economic opportunities afforded by the deployment of broadband technologies to accelerate telecommunications service delivery in Nigeria, the federal government through the ministry developed the National Digital Economy Policy for the country.
READ ALSO: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Nigeria to supply electricity to Togo; NCC to sanction telcos over forced subscriptions; Other stories
He said: “The policy is based on eight key pillars, one of which is the development of solid infrastructure through the deployment of fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure to deepen broadband penetration in the country.
“As at the time we commenced the process of drafting the Broadband Plan, our broadband penetration in the country was just over 33 percent.
“As a result of the implementation of the new plan, this broadband penetration significantly increased to 45.07 percent by November 2020.
“It is noteworthy to also mention that the Nigerian telecommunications sector grew by 15.9 percent in the year 2020 from 11.41 per cent in 2019 and 11.33 percent in 2018.”
In his remarks, Danbatta said WATRA’s potential in driving socio-economic development in the region was inestimable.
He said the time had come for all to come together and propel WATRA to achieve its true potential in putting the region at the forefront of ICT development on the continent and engender a truly digitalised society.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...