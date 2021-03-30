Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool
Nigeria-based online talent marketplace CodeLn has rolled out a new product, Remote CodeLn, an online platform.
The product helps companies manage their freelancers and track their tasks throughout the product development process.
The two year old startup was founded in 2018 by Philisiah Mwaluma, Dennis Nduta, Dexter Ouattara and Elohor Thomas after they met while taking part in the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST).
Going by review, since inception, the startup automates the entire tech recruitment process end-to-end.
Its new platform, Remote CodeLn, helps companies or individuals to post their tech project, receive bids from freelancers, pick from verified bidders, draft a product development contract, assign and manage product development tasks, and pay freelancers in tranches based on milestones completed, all without leaving the platform.
Tech Trivia: Which ex-Manchester United player created Axis Stars as a social network for professional sports stars?
A. Ronaldo
B. Ferguson
C. Saha
D. Evra
Answer: See end of post.
2. Cape Town biotech startup secures funding from Futuregrowth
Cape Town-based biomedical engineering startup Impulse Biomedical has announced securing funding from the Futuregrowth Development Equity Fund (DEF).
The funding, according to the startup, is expected to help speed development and release of its flagship device, ZiBiPen.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The Impulse device, the ZiBiPen, was designed by engineering graduates Gokul Nair and Giancarlo Beukes while completing their Masters’ Degrees in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
The ZiBiPen aims to revolutionise the emergency treatment of life-threatening anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that occurs when a patient is exposed to a foreign substance such as an insect bite or certain foods.
Adrenaline Auto-Injectors (AAIs) such as the ZiBiPen are the safest, quickest, and most efficient way to do this, yet middle- to lower-income groups often cannot afford this technology and the adrenaline in the available devices expires within 18 months.
3. AI4D partners Villgro Africa to launch call for AI innovations
The Artificial Intelligence for Development in Africa (AI4D Africa) programme has partnered with Villgro Africa to launch a call for innovative startups harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the continent’s development.
Towards spurring responsible AI development in Africa, the AI4D Africa programme is a joint endeavour between the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) Canada to support innovations, policy research, and skills.
Partnering with Villgro Africa, the duo looks to invest in and support sustainable social and market-based innovations across Africa.
Media reports say that the call for applications aims to uncover African-led AI innovations that will be instrumental in catalysing the emerging ecosystem towards responsible development of the technology, while strengthening the capacity of African innovators with regards to scaling their impact and improving development outcomes.
Hence, startups with innovations focusing on health, agriculture, climate action and finance can apply for a chance to receive incubation and up to US$10,000 in grant funding.
Tech Trivia Answer: Louis Saha
The former France international striker and ex-Manchester United star launched the company in 2013, the same year he retired after 23 years in the game. Taking inspiration from his career in sport, Axis Stars provides financial advice for professional athletes, coaches and agents with the aim of preventing bankruptcy – something that has plagued many once-wealthy stars down the years.
Sportsmen who signed up have included Andy Murray, Didier Drogba, Phil Neville and Florent Malouda. The network gives them a place to chat about lifestyle, insurance finance, physios, sponsorship and anything else related to their careers.
