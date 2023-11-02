Ogun market women protest rising cost of fish

Some market women, believed to be fish sellers in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets to protest the frequent hike in the prices of fish.

The demonstrators, who marched through Makun road, to the palace of Akarigbo of Remoland, armed with placards and chanting solidarity songs, demanded an immediate action to alleviate the economic hardships facing the people.

The protesters also called for an enhancement of social welfare interventions, adding that government must do more to address the increasing poverty levels in the country.

The protesters further expressed their dissatisfaction with government’s efforts in alleviating poverty and controlling the surge in the prices of essential commodities.

According to reports, the protest was organized by fish traders from various markets in Sagamu, who were particularly concerned about the skyrocketing prices of fish.

One of the protesters, a market woman, said: “The hike in prices of food stuffs is too much. What is happening?

“In Sagamu right now, Titus is now N2,000, while Sawa is N1000.

“Is that not too much? We are not doing this for ourselves; it is not as if we cannot buy it, we are protesting so that the prices can be reduced.

Read also: 2 suspected robbers set ablaze after attacking tricycle rider in Onitsha market Hide quoted text

“Won’t the people eat? Imagine not being able to cook a pot of soup with N2000.

“A fish bought for N1,200 has suddenly become N1,800.”

Speaking on the rising prices of fish, Deji Soyemi, who is a cold room business operator, expressed concern about the increase in fish prices, pointing out that “for instance a carton that sold for N10,000 might now cost N15,000 in just two days.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now