‘Old age is a privilege. It should not attract insults,’ Actress Abubakar cautions youths mocking celebrities | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has reprimanded individuals who use the word “old” to describe celebrities who have only attained a certain age.

The actress said in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday that being old is a privilege and should not attract unnecessary insult.

She urged trolls to desist from using the word “old” if they want to make something worthwhile of themselves.

Abubakar concluded the post with a middle finger to drive home her points.

She wrote: “Stop thinking and calling people old. It’s an insult

“It means you don’t want to live long.

“It is a privilege. Don’t play God.

“If you respect your mum and sisters, you will never call them old.”

