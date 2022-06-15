Omoni Oboli cautions trolls against pushing people to ‘end it all’

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has written a lengthy statement to caution trolls against using derogatory words to describe people on social media.

According to the filmmaker, people on social media should begin to be wary of the words they use to address others because of the affect it would have.

Oboli mentioned in her thread that social media is ‘slowly becoming real life’, hence, people should become kind with their words and manner of approach.

The actress added that it was dangerous to be the reason someone else would choose to “end it all”

Omoni Oboli’s statement reads;

“Social media is slowly becoming ‘real life’ so darling, if you won’t take a knife to stab someone in real life, don’t do on social media.”

She continued;

“Be kind with your words.

Don’t damage people emotionally, just to look cool and have people call you savage!

It doesn’t matter how ‘woke’ you are, meanness will never cool!

Be Kind!”

The concluding part of her post reads;

“Everyone is going through stuff!

Don’t be the reason someone ends it all…

Yes, some people are that close!”

