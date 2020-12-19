Ondo integration commissioner, Bayonle Ademodi dies

The Ondo State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Prof. Bayonle Ademodi, is dead.

Ademodi died on Saturday at the age of 68.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Doland Ojogo, confirmed the development in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

“It was received with great shock and disbelief,” he said.

The former caretaker committee chairman in Ondo East local government area of the state, Wale Akinlosotu, also confirmed Ademodi’s death.

He described the late commissioner as a bridge-builder loved by young and old people in the state.

Ademodi was appointed a commissioner by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in September 2017.

