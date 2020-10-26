Latest Metro

Fire razes SUBEB office in Akure

October 26, 2020
Fire razes SUBEB office in Akure
By Ripples Nigeria

Fire has razed the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) annex office in Oke Eda in Akure, Ondo State.

The building also houses the marketing office of the state government-owned television station.

Reports said the incident which started on Sunday night has destroyed many office materials.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be known at the time of filing this report.

