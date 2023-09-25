Organised private sector warns labour against scheduled strike

The planned strike by the Trade Union Congress on Monday, according to the organised private sector of Nigeria (OPSN), poses a serious threat to the country’s economy.

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association’s Director-General, Mr. Wale Oyerinde, signed a statement on behalf of the OPSN on Sunday urging the Federal Government and labour unions to work diligently to prevent the impending disruption of socioeconomic activities in the nation.

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists are the five business membership organisations that make up Nigeria’s organised private sector.

The body said that the economy was currently not doing well and that it could not support a nationwide strike at this moment.

He said, “We have keenly watched the back-and-forth consultations between the government on the one hand and the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

“It is evident that the series of consultations between the Federal Government and the labour unions have not yielded positive results and the latter has resolved, in one way or the other, to go ahead with the protest/strike.”

OPSN stressed that adequate consideration was not given to the dire situation of the economy and the devastating/disruptive impact that a nationwide strike would have on the country.

“The government and labour need to understand that our economy is being de-marketed, and the livelihood of the average Nigerian is being diminished by this incessant bickering. One is beginning to wonder if the well-being of more than 200 million Nigerians is being factored into their negotiations,” it said.

