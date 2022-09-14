Over 300 killed by flood in Nigeria – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday more than 300 people had lost their lives in various flood incidents across Nigeria this year.

The NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed this at a strategic workshop with stakeholders on disaster risk reduction and management in Abuja.

He said the agency received over 50 flood disaster alerts in the last one month.

Ahmed expressed fear that the number of casualties this year would surpass the 2012 figure when 363 people were killed and 2.1 million people displaced by floods.

The NEMA chief blamed state government for not heeding to the warnings by experts, saying the development makes disaster reduction and management very difficult.

