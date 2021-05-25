2.4m Nigerians hit by flood disaster in 2020 —NEMA | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
2.4m Nigerians hit by flood disaster in 2020 —NEMA
The Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Muhammadu Muhammed, on Monday, said that about 2,353,647 Nigerians were affected by the 2020 flood disaster in various parts of the country.
Muhammed stated this during the presentation of the 244-page of the 2020 NEMA Annual Report to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, and the commissioning of “Disaster Risk Reduction” equipment in Abuja.
Muhammed said the agency delivered humanitarian support for 148 incidents last year with monthly distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in camps in Borno and Adamawa States.
Read also: NEMA maps out flood-prone communities for emergency response
He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and Farouq for giving the agency adequate support.
In her remarks, Farouq urged NEMA to reflect on the report and work closely with the stakeholders to provide services to deserving Nigerians as at when due.
“I want to admonish you to reflect on the content of the report and forge ahead to exceed the successes you have recorded especially as we all align our duties to support the policy drive of the president in alleviating the plights of our vulnerable citizens and ultimately reduce poverty to the barest minimum, especially at the grassroots level,” she said.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Yusuf Yusuf, extolled NEMA for its accountability, transparency and timely release of the 2020 reports, adding that it would guide the National Assembly to provide proper funding and make good policies to support the agency.
By John Chukwu…
