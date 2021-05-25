10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘Asaba decision a mere proclamation,’ Sagay charges Southern govs to enact open grazing law

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, on Monday, challenged governors in the Southern part of the country to enact a law on open grazing in their various states in a bid to check the frequent farmers/herdsmen clashes in the region. Read more

2. Biafra group demands release of detained members, threatens to stop Anambra election

A pro-Biafra group, Biafra National Guard, on Monday, demanded the release of its members detained in various correctional facilities in the South-East. Read more

3. I’m not opposed to ban on open grazing but…- Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday he was not opposed to the ban on open grazing but detests “ethnic profiling” of herdsmen in the country. Read more

4. Malami, Emefiele, Ahmed, Bawa dare lawmakers, shun Ad Hoc hearing

The House of Representatives was thrown into a rowdy session after top government functionaries invited to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating the status of recovered loots and assets between 2002 and 2020 failed to show up. Read more

5. Governors’ ban on open grazing illegal – Buhari

The Presidency on Monday described as illegal, the recent ban on open grazing by the Southern Governors’ Forum. Read more

6. Investors lose N19.02bn as bearish run enters fifth day in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N19.02 billion as the bearish mood entered its fifth day in the bourse on Monday. Read more

7. Uzodinma confirms arrest of over 400 persons linked to attacks in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has disclosed that no fewer than 400 people who caused mayhem or attacks in the state, have been arrested and charged to court. Read more

8. 100 killed in fresh Benue attacks

Not less than 100 people have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits in four communities in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, according to Tertsea Benga, the spokesman for the Kastina-Ala council chairman. Read more

9. Mali’s political crisis deepens as military arrests President, two others

Malian military officers on Monday arrested President Bah Ndaw and two other members of the interim government in the landlocked West African nation. Read more

10. Eagles to play Cameroon twice as Rohr announces 24-man squad for friendly

The Super Eagles are likely to play two friendly matches against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon twice in the space of four days next month. Read more

