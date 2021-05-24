10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 24, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 24, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. South-West APC leaders reject secessionist agitations, support ban on open grazing
The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-West on Sunday rejected the secessionist agitations in the country. Read more
2. PDP wins 32 chairmanship seats in Oyo local council election, one rescheduled
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 32 out of 33 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Oyo State. Read more
3. Reps postpone security summit in honour of army chief, other victims of Kaduna air crash
The House of Representatives has postponed the national security summit slated to begin on Monday in honour of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other victims of last week’s plane crash in Kaduna. Read more
4. Akeredolu refutes Igboho’s claims of support for Yoruba Nation
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has restated his stance over the continued unity of the Nigerian State. Read more
5. Nigeria’s GDP increased by 0.51% in Q1 2021 – NBS
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.51 percent in the first quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday. Read more
6. ‘Ignore reports on impending attack in Imo,’ Gov Uzodinma tells residents
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Sunday urged the people of the state to disregard any rumour of impending attack in the state. Read more
7. Military rescues abducted women, others in Kaduna
The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday rescued some abducted women and other persons in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State. Read more
8. 64 people injured as petrol tanker explodes in Kano
About 64 persons were reported injured as a petrol tanker exploded on Saturday at the Al-Ihsan filling station in Sharada, Kano Municipal Area of Kano State. Read more
9. NDLEA intercepts N8bn worth of cocaine at Lagos Airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has intercepted 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95 kilogrammes with a street value of over N8 billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos. Read more
10. EPL: Chelsea, Liverpool secure Champions League spots as Leicester miss out – again
The final day of the English Premier League saw some thrilling encounters play out, with Chelsea and Liverpool clinching Champions League tickets. Read more
