Reps postpone security summit in honour of army chief, other victims of Kaduna air crash | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has postponed the national security summit slated to begin on Monday in honour of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other victims of last week’s plane crash in Kaduna.

Attahiru and 10 other military personnel died after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beachcraft 350 jet crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.

The Clerk of the House, Chinedu Akubueze, who announced the postponement in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the summit would now commence on Wednesday.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.

“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit. The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”

