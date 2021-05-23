Reps postpone security summit in honour of army chief, other victims of Kaduna air crash | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps postpone security summit in honour of army chief, other victims of Kaduna air crash
The House of Representatives has postponed the national security summit slated to begin on Monday in honour of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other victims of last week’s plane crash in Kaduna.
Attahiru and 10 other military personnel died after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beachcraft 350 jet crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.
The Clerk of the House, Chinedu Akubueze, who announced the postponement in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the summit would now commence on Wednesday.
The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.
READ ALSO: Six things people may not know about Nigeria’s dead army chief, Ibrahim Attahiru
“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.
“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit. The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
EPL: Chelsea, Liverpool secure Champions League spots as Leicester miss out – again
The final day of the English Premier League some thrilling encounters play out, with Chelsea and Liverpool clinching Champions League...
Akanbi, Bello emerge winners at National table tennis Championships
Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club emerged as men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF)...
Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay
Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint....
Suarez stars as Atletico Madrid emerge 2020-21 La Liga champions
Luis Suarez has helped Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid in the final round of the La Liga season as they...
Lewandowski breaks 49-year goalscoring record in final minute of season
Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has broken a 49-year Bundesliga goalscoring record after scoring for his team on Saturday. The Poland...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...