Investors lose N19.02bn as bearish run enters fifth day in Nigeria's stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N19.02 billion as the bearish mood entered its fifth day in the bourse on Monday.

Trading ended on the floor of the stock market with the equity capitalization dropping from N19.975 trillion recorded on Friday to N19.956 trillion.

The All Share Index fell by -0.10 percent to settle at 38,287.58 at the close of business on Monday.

This was lower than the 38,324.07 reported on Friday.

Investors traded in 141.14 million shares valued at N1.09 billion in 3,566 deals today.

This was also lower than the 174.30 million shares valued at N1.95 billion that exchanged hands in 2,581 deals on Friday.

Royal Exchange led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.68 percent to move from N0.62kobo to N0.68kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 8.82 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.34kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

Chi Plc share price rose by 7.84 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price increased by 7.69 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo.

Japaul Gold gained 7.55 percent in share price to move from N0.53kobo to N0.57kobo per share at the end of trading.

Associated Bus Company topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.76 percent in share price to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

Enamelwa share price declined from N17.95kobo to N16.20kobo per share following a loss of 9.75 percent in share price.

UAC-Property share price plunged by 8.43 percent to end trading at N0.76kobo from N0.83kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank share price declined from N0.62kobo to N0.58kobo per share after losing 6.45 percent in share price during trading.

Courtville completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

UAC-Property was the most active stock as investors traded 17.34 million shares worth N13.33 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 11.25 million and valued at N81.24 million.

Chams was next with 7.92 million shares traded at a cost of N1.63 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 7.84 million shares worth N17.94 million while Zenith Bank recorded over 7.21 million traded shares at a value of N166.07 million.

