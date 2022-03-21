Oyo cleric accuses member of impregnating wife

An Oyo-based Islamic cleric, Alhaji Lukman Shittu, has accused one of his worshippers of impregnating his wife simply known as Fisayo.

Shittu made the allegation at a Customary Court sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he is a respondent in a divorce suit filed by his estranged wife.

The cleric, who accused his wife of adultery, expressed doubt about the paternity of his three children.

He added that Fisayo’s man friend worships in his mosque.

Shittu said: “Fisayo had been boasting that her relative gave her the car. My investigation revealed that the same man, who had all along been sleeping with her, bought her the car.

READ ALSO: Soldier arrested over alleged assault of traffic wardens in Oyo

“My lord, Fisayo started misbehaving when I was unable to give her money to rent a shop. Then, she began to return home very late and I told her that I will lock her out if she ever tried it again. However, she decided to pack out along with the three children from my house.

“Worst still, she has changed the school of the last child without my knowledge and the other two have vowed not to recognise me as their father anymore.

“During the last Ramadan, I invited the second one to come and stay with me, but he declined. The first also refused to come to my house when he had his school holiday. Could you believe that the man that has taken Fisayo as concubine worships in the same mosque where I am the cleric?”

In his ruling, the court’s president, S. M. Akintayo, ordered the duo to go conduct DNA tests on the three children at a well-established medical centre in the state.

“The DNA tests shall be jointly funded by Shittu and Fisayo and the sealed result shall be sent directly by the medical centre to the registrar of this court,” Akintayo ruled.

He adjourned the case till May 2 for the presentation of the DNA test and further hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now