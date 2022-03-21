INSECURITY: Buhari approves deployment of more security personnel to Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved deployment of additional security personnel to Imo to check the growing insecurity in the state.

The development followed the last weekend’s attack on the country home of Prof. George Obiozor, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some police facilities in the state.

The state’s Governor, Hope Uzodimma, disclosed this to State House correspondents after his meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari summoned the governor to the State House in a bid to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Uzodinma stated that the President had agreed to his request for more security personnel to address the security challenges in the state.

The governor, who confirmed that the meeting was on the insecurity in his state and the South-East, said: “Generally, it is the subject of insecurity in the South-East and what is required to ensure that it is properly controlled.

“We discussed that and he took seriously my recommendations and indeed I tell you, he immediately gave approval to all that which includes increase in manpower of security agencies and then logistics supports ranging from additional arms and ammunitions.’’

The governor also revealed that the government has continued to reach out to aggrieved politicians in the state and encouraged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He added “Since January 2020, when I came to office, one of the things I initiated was quarterly stakeholders’ meeting.

“As a matter of fact, I have had six stakeholders’ engagements. And the purpose of that engagement is to create a platform where the stakeholders will meet and will also act as an opinion poll to involve people in governance and that has yielded a lot of positive results.

“Arising from that, we have also done one on one engagement with some critical stakeholders.

“For those who are aggrieved, I don’t know if those grievances are against government or against individuals.

“But those who think they are part of the political system that are not contributing positively to the current administration, we are also reaching out to them.

“Of course, I know if anything is to go by, some of the reasonable ones have started coming back.”

