Politics
Buhari summons Uzodinma, Power Minister over insecurity, power outage
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and his Chief Economic Adviser, Prof. Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday.
This was contained in a statement issued by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.
Shehu said that the president would meet with them separately and be apprised of the latest developments in Imo, the power sector and the state of the economy.
“It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria,” the statement read.
In the aftermath of the arson on the home of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, Buhari had condemned the spate of violence in Imo which has seen the destruction of buildings and assets of the police.
He pledged to review the security situation in the South-East zone of the country.
The president had also expressed his concern over frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring of prompt solution to the challenges.
He explained that it was caused by a drastic decline in hydroelectric generation due to seasonal pressure, technical and supply problems at the country’s thermal stations.
He also noted that another major cause of the grid failures was low gas power generation due to vandalisation of gas pipelines.
