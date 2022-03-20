Attack on Ohanaeze chief, Obiozor’s home distressing – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on the country home of the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

Unknown gunmen had on Saturday set fire to the building located in Awo-Omanma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the attackers used Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) and shot indiscriminately for over 15 minutes before setting the house ablaze.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described the attack on the Ohanaeze chief’s home as “deeply distressing.”

The statement read: “The President, who strongly condemned the violence in the sub-region urged everyone to maintain peace, adding that the law and order capabilities in the Southeast are being strengthened.

“While this is being done, President Buhari called on the people of Imo State in particular and the sub-region, in general, to maintain peace as the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

“The President extends sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Professor Obiozor who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against these senseless terrorists.”

