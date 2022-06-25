‘PDP agents behind allegation of fake academic certificate,’ says Tinubu campaign organisation

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation on Saturday described the allegation of fake academic certificate levelled against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate by the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy as baseless.

The group had accused the former Lagos State governor of supplying false information in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The CPRA Legal Adviser, Agu Kalu, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, asked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to order the arrest of the APC candidate within 48 hours or face a legal action.

Kalu insisted that Tinubu was not qualified to become Nigeria’s next president for supplying false information to INEC.

He said the ex-governor had in 1999 claimed that he attended Saint Paul Aroloya Children Home School, Ibadan between 1958 and 1964 and Government College, Ibadan between 1965 and 1969, only to turn around this year that he never attended any primary or secondary school in his EC9 form.

The organisation’s Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, who responded to the CPRA’s allegation in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said the group was only bringing up issues where there was none.

He said Tinubu was more than qualified to be Nigeria’s president.

Onanuga insisted that the former governor did not submit any fake certificate to INEC in 1999.

He said the certificate people have continued to mention that he submitted was not even filled by him.

He recalled that the Lagos State House of Assembly exonerated Tinubu in its report.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s campaign spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, says he regrets introducing Osinbajo to the APC leader

Onanuga said: “Asiwaju was exonerated in the House of Assembly’s report because Senator Afikuyomi said he filled the form on his behalf then.

“The same certificate he gave to INEC this year, he used in 2003 and there was no issue then. Why are they raising issues now?

“And what people don’t know is that when he was on exile, his house at Balarabe Musa Crescent in Victoria Island was burnt by the military and he couldn’t pick out a pin from the razed building.

“This was what happened that time and if in 2022, he (Tinubu) now drew blank on that session, what offence has he committed?

“Those who are making noise are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents who are just trying to raise issues where there is none.

“What is required to become Nigeria’s president is a school certificate but that the APC candidate had qualification higher than primary school certificate.

“People making noise are PDP agents. They cannot just be coming out to raise issues where there are non-issues.

“Tinubu is more than qualified to be president of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now