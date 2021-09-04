Politics
PDP wins El-Rufai’s polling unit in Kaduna local council election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in polling unit of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, during Saturday’s local council election in the state.
The Presiding Officer, Mohammed Sani, who announced the chairmanship election for Ungwan Sarkin polling unit 001, Kaduna North local government area of the state, said the PDP scored 86 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 62 votes.
In the councillorship election, the PDP had 100 votes while the APC scored 53.
The governor voted at the polling unit.
READ ALSO: LG ELECTION: Hoodlums snatch 30 voting machines in Kaduna
El-Rufai, who addressed journalists at the polling unit, decried the low turnout of voters during the exercise.
He said: “What worries me is that I noticed that people didn’t turn out much.
“I know that in many polling units, there were challenges with the Electronic Voting Machines.
“Some machines were taken to the wrong polling units, so they had to be changed. So people who came out early to vote, thought that the voting had not started.”
