Politics
‘I will mount pressure on security agents to find your brother’s killers, Keyamo tells Sowore
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said on Saturday would mount relentless pressure on security operatives to track down suspected killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.
Olajide, an undergraduate student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, was killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the Benin-Lagos highway in Okada, Edo State, on Saturday morning.
The minister stated this in a condolence message to the co-convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement.
READ ALSO: Sowore’s younger brother, Olajide, shot dead by unknown gunmen in Edo
He wrote: “It is quite regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.
“I and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.
“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation to find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”
The Edo State Police Command had in a statement said the attackers also kidnapped five people from the scene.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...