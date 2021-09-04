‘I will mount pressure on security agents to find your brother’s killers, Keyamo tells Sowore

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said on Saturday would mount relentless pressure on security operatives to track down suspected killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide, an undergraduate student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, was killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the Benin-Lagos highway in Okada, Edo State, on Saturday morning.

The minister stated this in a condolence message to the co-convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement.

READ ALSO: Sowore’s younger brother, Olajide, shot dead by unknown gunmen in Edo

He wrote: “It is quite regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“I and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation to find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”

The Edo State Police Command had in a statement said the attackers also kidnapped five people from the scene.

Join the conversation

Opinions