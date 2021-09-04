APC local council executives emerge in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya and other All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders on Saturday affirmed the result of the party’s local government congress in the state.

The state stakeholders had earlier adopted a consensus method in line with their party’s guidelines.

Yahaya, who addressed journalists at Idi Primary School, Gombe local government area, expressed happiness at the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He assured the APC national leadership that his administration would continue to work for the party’s success in the state.

The governor said: “I want to assure the world that we are doing this simultaneously across the state and we are doing it in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of our great party.

“So we in the APC remain resolute and steadfast and we shall continue to work assiduously and consolidate on the progress achieved by the party, knowing fully well that we struggled and fought resolutely and unseated a sitting government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are ready to face any political party and I have the firm belief that as a party we shall beat them squarely and continue to provide dividends of democracy to our teeming populace.”

