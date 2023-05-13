Police arrests 3 teenagers for cultism in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested three teenagers for alleged involvement in cult activities.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested in the Ojo area of the state with dangerous weapons.

He said: “Police officers attached to Iba Division arrested the teenagers.

“The teenagers were arrested with weapons on them.”

The Spokesman expressed concern over teenagers’ attraction to cultism.

He also reminded young people in the state that the Anti-cultism Act prescribed 21 years jail term for convicted cult members and solicitations for an unlawful society.

The punishment also extends to anyone found to have attended meetings of a cult group or an illegal society,” Hundeyin added.

