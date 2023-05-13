Police arrests corps member for alleged sexual assault in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebola Sodiq, for alleged sexual assault in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the suspect sexually assaulted a 20-year-old girl in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

He said the suspect was arrested after the victim reported the matter at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters in Obafemi Owode LGA.

Oyeyemi said: “The victim reported that the suspect was a boyfriend to her very close friend.

“She said he (suspect) came to her apartment where she lives with her co-workers on May 9 and asked her to follow him to a junction to buy a gift for her in celebration of her recent birthday.

“She stated that as a very close friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she has no reason to suspect any foul play, hence she followed him.

“But while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving in order to pick his wallet.

“When they got to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her plea for mercy.

“After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Egba Division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, ordered Sodiq’s arrest.

“The suspect later confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he did not know what came over him.

“The victim had been taken to Owode Egba General Hospital by the police for medical treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had directed that Sodiq be transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

