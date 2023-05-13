Metro
Police arrests corps member for alleged sexual assault in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebola Sodiq, for alleged sexual assault in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the suspect sexually assaulted a 20-year-old girl in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.
He said the suspect was arrested after the victim reported the matter at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters in Obafemi Owode LGA.
Oyeyemi said: “The victim reported that the suspect was a boyfriend to her very close friend.
“She said he (suspect) came to her apartment where she lives with her co-workers on May 9 and asked her to follow him to a junction to buy a gift for her in celebration of her recent birthday.
“She stated that as a very close friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she has no reason to suspect any foul play, hence she followed him.
“But while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving in order to pick his wallet.
“When they got to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her plea for mercy.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected ritualist, rejects N1m bribe in Ogun
“After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Egba Division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, ordered Sodiq’s arrest.
“The suspect later confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he did not know what came over him.
“The victim had been taken to Owode Egba General Hospital by the police for medical treatment.
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had directed that Sodiq be transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...