Police arrests security guard for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a security guard who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the suspect was in police custody.

The suspect was arrested after a Twitter user – @TheVawulence – reported the case on his handle.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect has been arrested and put in custody.

“A medical report that would ensure a conviction was being expected.

“We don’t pander to emotions but deal with evidence to prove issues beyond a reasonable doubt.”

