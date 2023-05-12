Metro
Police arrests woman for kidnapping daughter in Kano
Police operatives in Kano have arrested a 25-year-old woman, Rahama Sulaiman, for allegedly kidnapping her six-year-old daughter in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, who paraded Suleiman and other suspects at the command headquarters on Friday in Kano, said the operatives received a report from the husband, Kabiru Shehu, on the abduction of his daughter and moved swiftly to rescue the child.
He said the woman took the child to a relative in Madobi local government area of the state and demanded a N3 million ransom from her husband.
The CP said: “In a follow-up investigation, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA and the wife, who was earlier divorced by the husband, confessed to having planned the kidnapping of her daughter.
“The suspect explained that her ex-husband had not given her money to feed the children for over 10 months, so she decided to kidnap their daughter to get money to take care of his children.”
