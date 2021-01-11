Police arrests another 43 violators of COVID-19 protocols in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of another set of 43 people for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects who comprised mainly of clubbers and strippers were arrested by police operatives on Sunday at Eclipse Night Club in Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had already ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Department in the command to be on the prowl for violators of the COVID-19 protocols.

Adejobi said: “The police operatives attached to Maroko Division of the state police command, on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols.

“The police commissioner has ordered that the suspects be moved to the taskforce office in Oshodi for prosecution. He has also ordered that club owners should no longer be spared as they encourage total disregard for the protocols in the state.”

