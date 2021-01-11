Police arrests 47 herdsmen in Oyo

Police in Oyo State on Monday arrested 47 armed Fulani herdsmen in Igangan area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, said the herdsmen were arrested by operatives of the State Joint Anti-Crime Security Patrol codenamed Operation Burst.

According to him, the suspected hoodlums were caught with guns and other dangerous weapons.

He added that the herdsmen had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, Ibadan, for discreet investigation.

Fadeyi said: “Yes, the arrested Fulani herdsmen have been transferred to SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan for discreet investigation.

“Although the Fulani herdsmen claimed they were trailing some kidnappers who were about to collect ransom from relations of a kidnapped victim.”

