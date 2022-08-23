Police arrests fake ASP in Akwa-Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has apprehended a fake police officer, one Vicent Enuneku, for impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

This is according to a statement issued on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital by Odiko Macdon, the Police Spokesman, adding that a substance suspected to be Indian hemp was also found in possession of the man.

Giving his detail as one who hailed from Ndokwa Local Government Area of Delta State, Maxdon noted that the suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command on the 28th of June, 2022, saying that he extorted money from the people using a fake identification card at different checkpoints in the state.

But he was rounded up during one of his operations where he wanted to prevent the arrest of a wanted criminal, the Police Public Relations Officer explained.

The statement reads: “The CP has warned impersonators of Police and other Agencies to desist forthwith or have the Police to contend with. The CP gave the warning after personnel of the Anti-cultism Squad of the Command arrested one Vincent Sampson Enuneku, 43 years old from Ndokwa Local Government Area of Delta State, for impersonation and being in possession of large substance, suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspect was arrested on the 28th of June, 2022, in Uyo while attempting to use his fake Assistant Superintendent of Police ID card to prevent the arrest of a wanted criminal

“Investigation revealed that the suspect uses the ID card to pass through checkpoints freely while transporting Indian hemp and other prohibited items to Akwa Ibom State.

“He is also good at using the ID card to extort and harass innocent members of the public, thereby bringing the image of the Force to disrepute. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include fake Police ID Card and a large quantity of Indian hemp.”

Meanwhile, the statement added that the Commissioner of police, Olatoye Durosinmi, had decorated 37 SPs and charged them to always “discharge their duties professionally in consonance with extant laws.”

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

