Six dead, three injured in Ondo auto crash

At least six persons died and three others injured in a ghastly motor accident along the Ore-Ondo highway, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Sikiru Alonge, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ore.

He said the accident involved a Howo truck marked Lagos MUS 321 YF and a Nissan Vannette bus marked Ondo RGB 487 XA.

Alonge said: “The truck lost control because of brake failure and had a collision with the bus, killing six passengers and injuring three others.

“10 people were involved in the accident, six people died; one male adult, four female adults, and a female child with three other injured passengers; one male adult and two female adults.

“The corpses have been taken to the General hospital morgue in Ore while the injured were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.”

The FRSC official noted that the vehicles had been towed to the Ajue Divisional Police Station in the area.

