Metro
Six dead, three injured in Ondo auto crash
At least six persons died and three others injured in a ghastly motor accident along the Ore-Ondo highway, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State on Tuesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Sikiru Alonge, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ore.
He said the accident involved a Howo truck marked Lagos MUS 321 YF and a Nissan Vannette bus marked Ondo RGB 487 XA.
Alonge said: “The truck lost control because of brake failure and had a collision with the bus, killing six passengers and injuring three others.
Read also:10 dead, 15 injured in Plateau auto crash
“Six people have lost their lives while three others sustained injuries in a road crash involving a truck and a bus at Ajue town in Odigbo Local Government Area on the Ore-Ondo expressway.
“10 people were involved in the accident, six people died; one male adult, four female adults, and a female child with three other injured passengers; one male adult and two female adults.
“The corpses have been taken to the General hospital morgue in Ore while the injured were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.”
The FRSC official noted that the vehicles had been towed to the Ajue Divisional Police Station in the area.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...