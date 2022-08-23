Six Kwankwaso supporters die in auto crash

No fewer than six supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, have been confirmed dead in a motor accident.

The accident occured in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, when the former Governor of Kano State, visited the state for a meeting with stakeholders of the party during the weekend.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a vehicle conveying the supporters of the former Kano State governor lost control and somersaulted, leading to the death of the victims.

It was also gathered that four of the victims died on the spot, while two others died in the hospital.

Kwankwaso had visited the families of the deceased and condoled with them over the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, condoled with the families of the victims and the party’s leadership over the unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra,and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday, Sule also urged more caution as the country journeys towards another political campaign.

He prayed for the divine acceptance of the souls of the victims and wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.

