Police arrests four men for sexually molesting lizard in India

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police operatives in India have arrested four men for allegedly molesting a Bengal lizard at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, India.

The suspects – Sandeep Tukram, Pawar Mangesh, Janardhan Kamteka, and Akshay Sunil – are hunters from a community near the forest reserve.

The men were arrested after they were seen gang-r*ping the lizard in a video recorded on a phone belonging to one of them.

READ ALSO: Police arrests seven over alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old girl in India

Also footage from the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the men lurking around the forest and trespassing into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which was created by the Indian government in 2008 to conserve Bengal tigers.

Forest guards initially only caught one of the suspects while the others fled.

The remaining three were later found in Hativ village in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Opinions

