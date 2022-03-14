Police confirms dispatch rider did not kidnap baby

The Lagos State Police Command in a statement released on Monday, March 14 has confirmed that the harassed dispatch rider accused of kidnapping a baby was indeed innocent.

The recently released statement corroborates the revelation made by the mother of the 10-month-old baby.

Ripples Nigerian reported earlier that the mother of the child, Lovina Bitrus released a video on social media to exonerate the embattled dispatch rider who she revealed to be her baby’s uncle.

The state Police PRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, is the statement said: “On 11th March, 2022, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen child in a courier box went viral on the social media, causing apprehension.

“Although the incident was not reported at any police station, however, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, directed that the incident should be investigated immediately.

READ ALSO: Reality TV star, Khloe, recounts tense moment with suspected kidnapper

“In compliance with the directive, investigation was initiated which led to the discovery of the scene. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the child was not stolen afterall and that he was not kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.

“The child’s mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted. It was then revealed that the child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother.

“According to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative, a neighbour and was crying uncontrollably when he (rider) wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood. To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him to go with the rider.

“Passersby who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area, Ajah on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob. The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth.

“The dispatch rider, later identified as Williams Tadule, was said to have been rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore warns members of the public against any form of jungle justice as such uncivilized action has grave consequences.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now