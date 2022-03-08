Reality TV star, Khloe, recounts tense moment with suspected kidnapper

Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has taken to her social media page to recount a scary moment with a suspected kidnapper in Lagos State.

Khloe made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, while reacting to the tragic demise of a 22-year-old lady identified as Bamise in the hands of suspected ritualists.

According to the reality star, she boarded a cab to the airport about a week ago and was almost attacked by the driver.

Khloe, 28, recounted how her suspicion first rose after the driver forced her to put her bags in the bag seat instead of the trunk of the car.

It didn’t end there as she noticed the car didn’t have a functional air-conditioner, stereo and reeked of menstrual blood.

The reality TV star said she had to make a call and pretend her sister was driving behind her before the suspicious driver ended the trip and forced her out of the car.

Read her narration below.

“something similar almost happen to me on the 1st of march in my way to the airport …

What a country 😡😡😡

How can a whole Nigeria not have a surveillance Camera on every corner ????

At least it can help us navigate some horrible incident ? How can you just not care about us ? How can our security system always fail us ? why do we have to die untimely in the hands of our fellow humans ?

why ?????????”

