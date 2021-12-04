Police probes death of 12-year-old Dowen College student

The Lagos State police command has commenced the investigation into the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni.

Reactions have continued to trail the death of the student on Tuesday in Lagos.

One Pierre, who claimed to be the boy’s uncle, said he was bullied by his mates and died from an injury he sustained during the encounter.

Sylvester, according to him, mentioned five names before died.

The school management had since dismissed the claim.

The Lagos State government ordered the indefinite closure of the college on Friday.

The command spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the development in a statement titled: “Investigation Into The Death Of Sylvester Oromoni Of Dowen College, Lekki, Ongoing” on Saturday.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation into the case.

It read: “The Command wishes to inform the public that, although no formal report of the incident was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, upon hearing about it instantly directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division under whose jurisdiction the place of incident is to immediately visit the school to carry out an initial investigation into the incident.

“This directive has been carried out as investigation into the case has since commenced. However, in view of the seriousness of the case, the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has also been directed to take over the investigation of the case immediately.”

