Music executive Ubi Franklin urges celebrities to speak out over demise of Dowen College student

Nigerian music mogul, Ubi Franklin has taken to his social media platform to urge his colleagues in the entertainment industry to condemn the demise of 12-year-old Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni who was reportedly beaten to death by his schoolmates over his refusal to join their cult group.

The scholar died earlier in the week after he sustained severe injuries.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, December 3, 2021, the father of four slammed those who have remained silent because of the identity of the owner of the school.’

“I know some of my colleagues or Abi some celebrities will not speak up about this “dowen college “matter because one of our colleagues is the owner of the school. I have been watching y’all pages and I know she is very close to you, yes you. Say something now,” he tweeted.

Read also: Music executive Ubi Franklin, ex-wife Lilian Esoro put differences aside to celebrate 5-year-old son

“She might see our rage on your page. We are talking about a 12-year-old here, what if this boy were to be your son? This madness from schools needs to STOP.”

Earlier, Ripples Nigeria unveiled comments from various celebrities who were demanding justice for the family of the late student.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now