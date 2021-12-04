Singer Akon discloses how PSquare’s separation broke his heart

Senegalese-American musician Akon has revealed the separation of Nigerian twin duo, P Square in 2017 ‘broke his heart’.

Akon is making this confession for the first time weeks after the twin reunited.

Speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai, Akon described them as family and also disclosed that the separation may be due to a lot of pressure in their careers and relationship.

He said;

“It broke my heart because we are family. These are brothers and they shared the same womb and I always felt money should not get in between them.

“It was being together that made them who they were. But sometimes you have differences [between people from the same] family and there are other aspects of it – there is pressure in the music business, there is a lot of pressure in relationships.”

Watch the video below.

