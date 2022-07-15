Police re-arrests another Kuje prison inmate in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina State have arrested one of the inmates who escaped from the Kuje correctional centre, Abuja.

Members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) attacked the correctional centre on July 5 and freed hundreds of inmates, including 64 terrorists detained in the facility.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this at the command’s headquarters in Katsina, said the 33-year-old escapee, Kamal Abubakar, was re-arrested during a raid on suspected criminal hideouts in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday evening.

He said some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also recovered from the suspect.

Abubakar was the third inmate re-arrested by security operatives in the last few days.

Two inmates were re-arrested in Abuja and Ogun earlier in the week.

Isah said: “ “On 14, July, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., based on credible information, DPO Danmusa, and team carried out raids at suspected criminal hideouts in Danmusa LGA and succeeded in arresting one Kamala Lawal Abubakar, aged 33years of Unguwar Sale Quarters, Danmusa LGA, a suspected fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jailbreak. Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in his possession during a police search. The suspect will be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, for further necessary action.”

