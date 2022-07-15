Suspected bandits abduct two Catholic priests in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday evening abducted two Catholic priests in Kaduna State.

The priests – John Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas — were abducted at Gure parish in the Lere local government area of the state.

The Chancellor of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday night.

He said the duo were kidnapped shortly after they arrived at the parısh rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church in Yadin Garu, Lere LGA.

At least six Catholic priests had been abducted in some parts of the country, including Edo and Kaduna States in the last few weeks.

Bandits kill former local council secretary in Kaduna

The catholic priests were abducted just eight days after the Edo State Catholic priests – Rev. Fr. Peter Udo and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh – regained their freedom.

The statement read: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of two of our priests; Rev. Frs. John Mark Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around 5.45 p.m. of July 15, 2022, shortly after the two priests who were on their way to a function at a different parish (Gure), arrived at the parısh rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu, in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“As we solicit an intense prayer for their quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.”

