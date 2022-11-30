Police secretly arraigns student for trolling Aisha Buhari on social media

Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for trolling the wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, on Twitter, has been secretly arraigned by the police at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Adamu was arraigned on Tuesday contrary to an earlier claim by the police that he would be arraigned on Wednesday.

However, it is still unclear if the defendant was represented in court.

He had since been remanded at the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State.

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu knocks Aisha Buhari over arrest, detention of Twitter user, Aminu, for alleged defamation

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, the student’s uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, described the trial as unacceptable.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the Department of State Service (DSS) illegally arrested Adamu earlier this month for a post he shared on Twitter on June 9.

The first lady has come under criticisms for the student’s travail with many Nigerians and human rights organisations demanding his unconditional release.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now