Connect with us

News

Police secretly arraigns student for trolling Aisha Buhari on social media

Published

2 mins ago

on

Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for trolling the wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, on Twitter, has been secretly arraigned by the police at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Adamu was arraigned on Tuesday contrary to an earlier claim by the police that he would be arraigned on Wednesday.

However, it is still unclear if the defendant was represented in court.

He had since been remanded at the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State.

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu knocks Aisha Buhari over arrest, detention of Twitter user, Aminu, for alleged defamation

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, the student’s uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, described the trial as unacceptable.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the Department of State Service (DSS) illegally arrested Adamu earlier this month for a post he shared on Twitter on June 9.

The first lady has come under criticisms for the student’s travail with many Nigerians and human rights organisations demanding his unconditional release.

 

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty + 4 =

TEST

Investigations

Investigations11 hours ago

Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m

In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
Investigations6 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise

Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...