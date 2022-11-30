News
Police secretly arraigns student for trolling Aisha Buhari on social media
Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for trolling the wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, on Twitter, has been secretly arraigned by the police at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.
Adamu was arraigned on Tuesday contrary to an earlier claim by the police that he would be arraigned on Wednesday.
However, it is still unclear if the defendant was represented in court.
He had since been remanded at the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State.
READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu knocks Aisha Buhari over arrest, detention of Twitter user, Aminu, for alleged defamation
In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, the student’s uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, described the trial as unacceptable.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how the Department of State Service (DSS) illegally arrested Adamu earlier this month for a post he shared on Twitter on June 9.
The first lady has come under criticisms for the student’s travail with many Nigerians and human rights organisations demanding his unconditional release.
