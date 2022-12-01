NANS to stage nationwide protest against Aisha Buhari over student imprisoned for cyberbullying

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has denounced Aminu Adamu’s detention for allegedly making a derogatory post about Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife.

Usman Barambu, the president of NANS, called for the Federal University Dutse student’s unconditional release in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, he announced plans for a massive protest to be held across the country on Monday, December 5, 2022, to emphasize the students’ demand.

“Sequel to the exhaustion of all options available to us before confrontation in seeking the freedom of one of us who was arrested in questionable manner, tortured, molested, harassed and detained by agents of government, you are hereby notified of the decision of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students to proceed on a nationwide protest,” the NANS president said in a memo to the organs of the association.

“We have consulted and consolidated and neither yielded desirable results in seeking the freedom of AMINU ADAMU MUHAMMED, student of the Federal University Dutse hence the protest shall commence as follows: Monday 5th December, 2022 Nationwide.”

Barambu made it clear that the protest was directed at both Mrs. Buhari and Usman Baba, the IGP, and he said that it will be on until the student is released.

Adamu, a final-year student at the Federal University Dutse in Jigawa studying environmental management and taxonomy, was accused of posting the criticism of Mrs. Buhari. His arrest took place in November.

He was later remanded to the Suleja Correctional Center in Niger State for cyberstalking by Justice Halilu Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

