Powerful forces behind Magu’s attacks on Malami —HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Friday condemned the attacks on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The AGF has been attacked in several quarters over the probe of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged graft.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the attacks on Malami were orchestrated by powerful forces backing the anti-graft czar.

According to the body, the groups hide under compromised civil society organisations and induced media platforms to launch personal attacks against the AGF.

It said: “To achieve their nefarious objectives, they have twisted several allegations which range from mismanagement of funds, abuse of office to obstruction of criminal investigations just to distract and even disable the Chief Law Officer of the Federation and make a mess of the whole anti-corruption fight especially that involving Magu.”

HURIWA, therefore, urged Nigerians to support Malami as he champions the duties specified in the office he occupies.

