US embassy warns against violence ahead of Edo, Ondo elections

The United States Embassy in Nigeria on Friday expressed concern at the involvement of security agents in politics ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

In a statement captioned: “U.S. Embassy Statement on 2020 Off-Cycle Elections in Edo and Ondo States,” released on its Twitter handle, the embassy also urged political actors in Edo State to eschew violence ahead of the election.

It added that the US government would continue to follow political developments in the two states in the periods preceding the election.

The statement read: “The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state. We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run-up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process. We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

