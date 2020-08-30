Politicians mobilizing thugs ahead of Edo, Ondo elections —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday accused politicians in Edo and Ondo states of deploying thugs ahead of the governorship elections in both states.

The IGP stated this in a statement titled: “Conduct yourselves and play by the rules: IGP warns Edo and Ondo politicians,” issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba.

The Edo and Ondo governorship elections take place on September 19 and October 10 respectively.

Adamu said the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports submitted by the Commissioners of Police from both states at a meeting held on August 25 also revealed the use of inciting statements during political campaigns.

He said the report also identified a high likelihood of violence and possible cross-attack by political opponents as well as misinformation and disinformation “aimed at heating-up the polity before, during, and after the elections.

He, therefore, ordered the commissioners of police in the two states to rejig their preparations for the elections and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report.

Adamu said: “The Election Security Threat Analysis reveals amongst other indicators: arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents, misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up of the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimizing government institutions involved in the electoral processes.”

