Gunmen kill councillor in Bayelsa

Gunmen on Saturday killed the councillor representing ward six in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Karma Agagowei.

Agagowei was attacked by the hoodlums while returning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The deceased was elected as councillor in August last year.

The assailants, according to eyewitnesses, also attacked one person who was on a commercial tricycle at the time of the incident with machetes.

